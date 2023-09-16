 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race
Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_vueltast20hl_230916.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_230916.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame takes down Central Mich.
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_hartmanpasses_230916.jpg
ND’s Hartman throws for 330, three TDs against CMU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race
Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_vueltast20hl_230916.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_230916.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame takes down Central Mich.
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_hartmanpasses_230916.jpg
ND’s Hartman throws for 330, three TDs against CMU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hill details year two in Dolphins' dynamic offense

September 16, 2023 05:28 PM
Tyreek Hill opens up with Rodney Harrison about his explosive Week 1 performance, his relationships with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, expectations for the Dolphins' offense and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_230915.jpg
16:30
Florio’s solution to the outdated touchback rule
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_judonint_230915.jpg
32:05
How Judon became the NFL’s sack master
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230915.jpg
19:54
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkingspickuplines_230915.jpg
5:51
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
Now Playing
nbc_berry_practicenews_230915.jpg
8:15
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfreaction_230915.jpg
14:27
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
5:32
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
1:52
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
8:15
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Now Playing
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
8:12
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kirkperformance_230915.jpg
9:55
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingstournovers_230915.jpg
7:57
Vikings plagued by turnovers in loss to Eagles
Now Playing