Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF
The New York Jets visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, with Aidan O'Connell's outlook, New York's fearsome defense and Maxx Crosby's stellar season as major storylines to watch.
King recaps his whirlwind NFL Germany experience
Peter King talks with Myles Simmons about being on the field after the Chiefs beat and Dolphins in Germany and his takeaways after talking to Patrick Mahomes after the game.
Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
With some crucial wide receivers on bye in Week 10, Matthew Berry and Co. pick Tank Dell and Demario Douglas as a few of their suggested pickups at the position.
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
Matthew Berry and Co. open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to pick a few bets that might pay off.
Berry: Pick up Murray on waivers if you can
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate Kyler Murray’s fantasy outlook as he projects to return and pick their Week 10 waiver wire QB, TE and DST suggestions.
Maye pushing Williams for QB1 status in 2024 draft
Dan Patrick chats with former NFL QB Tim Hasselbeck about the Jets' continued offensive woes, the Giants' future after Daniel Jones' season-ending injury, top QB prospects in next year's NFL Draft and more.
Chargers-Jets wasn’t ‘a good game for either team’
Dan Patrick breaks down the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football and the idea of Aaron Rodgers eyeing a potential return despite tearing his Achilles tendon in September.
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
If you can’t jump on Khalil Herbert on waivers and need a running back, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher suggest some options for potential pickups in Week 10.
PFT Draft: Top MVP candidates through nine weeks
From Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons offer up their favorite players for MVP halfway through the season.
Which doesn’t belong: Categorizing AFC teams
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Which doesn’t belong and why” to analyze the 5-3 Steelers, Browns and Bengals, as well as the two-loss Chiefs, Ravens and Jaguars.
Young ‘wasn’t mad’ about trade from Commanders
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the human aspects of making trades and why there’s a balance between having personal connections with players and taking a robotic approach to leave emotions out of it.
Florio: Dorsey is not getting it done for Bills
After the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons raise the question of when Buffalo should admit Ken Dorsey's offense is not working, even with Josh Allen.