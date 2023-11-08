 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State remains No. 1 followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State as CFP rankings stand pat
nbc_cfb_purvsmichehl_231104.jpg
Week 11 College Football Early Line Movement and Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more

nbc_pff_michstohiost_231107.jpg
Top players to watch in Michigan St. vs. Ohio St.
nbc_cbb_big10_psurhoadesintv_231107.jpg
Rhoades ready to test style of ball in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_big10_wiscgardintv_231107.jpg
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin

Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF

November 7, 2023 07:41 PM
The New York Jets visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, with Aidan O'Connell's outlook, New York's fearsome defense and Maxx Crosby's stellar season as major storylines to watch.
nbc_pk_frankfurtstadium_231107.jpg
16:17
King recaps his whirlwind NFL Germany experience
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwrsv2_231107.jpg
11:54
Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231107__884611.jpg
1:57
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbstesdst_231107.jpg
12:25
Berry: Pick up Murray on waivers if you can
nbc_dps_timhasselbeckinterview_231107.jpg
15:50
Maye pushing Williams for QB1 status in 2024 draft
nbc_dps_chargersjetsrecap_231107.jpg
12:29
Chargers-Jets wasn’t ‘a good game for either team’
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrbsv2_231107.jpg
16:45
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
nbc_pft_mvpfavdraft_231107v2.jpg
7:54
PFT Draft: Top MVP candidates through nine weeks
nbc_pft_whatdoesntbelongandwhy_231107.jpg
11:12
Which doesn’t belong: Categorizing AFC teams
nbc_pft_young49erstrade_231107.jpg
3:21
Young ‘wasn’t mad’ about trade from Commanders
nbc_pft_kendorsey_231107.jpg
7:22
Florio: Dorsey is not getting it done for Bills
nbc_pft_dobbs_231107.jpg
3:09
‘No-brainer’ Dobbs deserves the start vs. Saints
