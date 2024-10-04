Watch Now
Cousins breaks down Falcons' OT win vs. Buccaneers
Kirk Cousins joins Dan Patrick from a Waffle House parking lot to discuss the Atlanta Falcons' thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, explaining how he was "faster" in his decision making Thursday night.
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look ahead to the NFL Week 5 slate, arguing that Brandon Aiyuk could right the ship, both Bengals running backs are startable and Jordan Whittington could make an impact.
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers try to sell Matthew Berry on their NFL Week 5 pick-up lines, with Jaxon Smith Njigba's and Jayden Reed's overs both enticing plays.
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to offer up some under-the-radar players worth a look in fantasy football, including the Panthers' Xavier Legette, Colts' Trey Sermon and Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert.
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison dive into the biggest storylines ahead of Cowboys vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, including Justin Fields' chance to make a statement.
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
Rodney Harrison explains why the Ravens are an "ideal" landing spot for Davante Adams, detailing how the star wide receiver would take Baltimore's offense to the "next level."
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison evaluate the ripple effects from referees missing a crucial facemask call in the Bucs’ overtime loss to the Falcons.
Cousins, Falcons have ‘something special brewing’
Fresh off Kirk Cousins' record-setting outing against the Buccaneers, PFT examines how the Falcons can carry their offensive momentum beyond Week 5.
Falcons in NFC South ‘driver’s seat’ after TNF win
PFT reacts to Kirk Cousins’ heroics in Atlanta’s overtime win against Tampa Bay, analyzing the veteran quarterback’s “coming out party” and leadership that secured a crucial division win.
Bet it in a Minute: Saints-Chiefs on MNF
Drew Dinsick explains why he likes the New Orleans Saints and the under while Jay Croucher sees Alvin Kamara's rushing yards over as a strong bet vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
Jordan Love and Brock Purdy lead Matthew Berry’s favorite quarterbacks for Week 5 fantasy lineups, with Joe Burrow and Justin Fields not far behind.
Latest NFL updates on Adams, Hill, Tagovailoa
Mike Tannenbaum provides the latest updates on Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Shedeur Sanders, and others.