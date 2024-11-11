Watch Now
Lions show 'what Detroit is made of' in SNF win
Jake Bates and Carlton Davis III join Melissa Stark to react to the Detroit Lions' comeback victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, and how the team showed "grit" in the second half at NRG Stadium.
Up Next
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions' D around
Za'Darius Smith joins Peacock Sunday Night Football Final after the Lions' win over the Houston Texans, sharing the words of wisdom he gave the Detroit defense and his excitement for joining the team after his trade.
Highlights: Lions mount comeback to stun Texans
Highlights: Lions mount comeback to stun Texans
The Texans jumped out to an early start, but the Lions lock in during the second half and defeat Houston 26-23 on the road.
Lions win at buzzer as Bates’s boot sneaks through
Lions win at buzzer as Bates's boot sneaks through
All of Detroit -- and Houston -- held its breath at the buzzer as Jake Bates's 52-yard field goal snuck through the uprights to lift the Lions over the Texans on Sunday Night Football.
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to analyze how to fix a handful of franchises in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
FNIA breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half comeback in their road victory against the Washington Commanders and how head coach Mike Tomlin has the team playing at a high level with Russell Wilson under center.
49ers ‘get band back together’ in victory vs. Bucs
49ers 'get band back together' in victory vs. Bucs
The Football Night in America crew react to the San Francisco 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, evaluating the importance of having Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup.
Chiefs ‘battle through adversity’ to stay unbeaten
Chiefs 'battle through adversity' to stay unbeaten
The FNIA crew analyze the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Denver Broncos that ended in a walk-off blocked field goal, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding new ways to win each week.
Metchie nabs first career TD from a Stroud laser
Metchie nabs first career TD from a Stroud laser
John Metchie III holds on tight to a precise 15-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to earn his first NFL touchdown and extend the Texans' lead to 23-7 after the extra point.
Goff hits LaPorta to get the Lions on the board
Goff hits LaPorta to get the Lions on the board
Jared Goff sends a 20-yard pass deep right to a wide-open Sam LaPorta to close the Texans lead to 10-7 after the extra point in the second quarter.
Texans’ Mixon bounces outside for TD vs. Lions
Texans' Mixon bounces outside for TD vs. Lions
Joe Mixon takes the handoff from C.J. Stroud and bounces it outside for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Houston Texans a first quarter lead vs. the Detroit Lions on SNF.
Inside Rizzi’s first week as Interim Head Coach
Inside Rizzi's first week as Interim Head Coach
Mike Florio provides insight on how Darren Rizzi's transition was smooth because of his history, which coaches gave him advice, why more special teams coordinators don't jump to head coaches and more.