Highlights: Vikings overcome slow start, top Colts
Despite not having any points on the board in the first half, the Vikings turned it on in the second half and never looked back, defeating the Colts 21-13.
Darnold, Vikings were ‘resilient’ in SNF win
Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson join Melissa Stark to react to the Minnesota Vikings' victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, discussing how the team was "resilient" in the win.
Darnold finds Oliver on gutsy play call for TD
Sam Darnold connects with Josh Oliver on a 14-yard pass to extend the Vikings lead to 21-10 after the extra point against the Colts.
Addison makes one-handed TD catch
Sam Darnold is under pressure but manages to buy enough time for a pass over to Jordan Addison, who pulls it in with one hand and ties the game at 7-7 after the extra point against the Colts.
Vikings get tricky with Jefferson throw
The Minnesota Vikings pulled out all the stops with this play designed for Justin Jefferson to throw to Aaron Jones.
Moore completes scoop-and-score for Colts on SNF
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart powers through the line to get a strip sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Kenny Moore II returns the fumble for a 43-yard touchdown.
‘Skol’ chant ignites U.S. Bank Stadium for SNF
Vikings fans set the tone for a high-energy Sunday Night Football showdown with their signature "skol" chant at U.S. Bank Stadium.