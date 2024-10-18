Watch Now
Will Sirianni be fired if Eagles miss playoffs?
Mark Sanchez shares what he's watching for in the Week 7 NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants before he and Dan Patrick agree Nick Sirianni's job is likely gone if he misses the playoffs.
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate
The Dan Le Batard Show details what makes the Lions-Vikings and Texans-Packers matchups among the best games on the NFL Week 7 slate.
Sanchez perplexed by Steelers' Wilson decision
Sanchez perplexed by Steelers' Wilson decision
Mark Sanchez says he can't see how starting Russell Wilson ahead of Justin Fields benefits the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 7, including the Bengals covering vs. the Browns and a player prop on QB Andy Dalton.
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight the notable injuries to watch in Week 7, including Mike Evans, Malik Nabers, Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb.
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the stellar play of DeMario Douglas, Cade Otton and Grant Calcaterra.
What Nix's TNF play says about fantasy potential
What Nix's TNF play says about fantasy potential
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy takeaways from the Broncos' sloppy win over the Saints, including the strong play of Javonte Williams and Bo Nix's poor performance.
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
Despite adding an elite piece in Davante Adams, the New York Jets still have several question marks surrounding their offensive line's ability to protect Aaron Rodgers.
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Heading to face the 49ers as underdogs, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have "extra juice" to come away victorious in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions
Fresh off their bye week with a home divisional matchup on tap, PFT debates if the Vikings can keep things going and remain unbeaten against the Lions in Week 7.
Saints must consider future after falling to 2-5
Saints must consider future after falling to 2-5
Sitting at 2-5 after their 2-0 start, PFT thinks the Saints must be realistic about the state of their roster as the organization plans for the future.
Broncos remain 'in the mix' after win over Saints
Broncos remain 'in the mix' after win over Saints
After improving to 4-3 with a lopsided win over the Saints, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison examine how Sean Payton's Broncos can "continue to grow" with Bo Nix and a strong defense.