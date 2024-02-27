Watch Now
King shares last question from career covering NFL
The newly-retired Peter King joins Dan Patrick to discuss what burning question he still has from 40 years covering the NFL, a story about picking Boomer Esiason up from the airport, his advice to the Bears and more.
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson joins Matthew Berry to discuss Trevor Lawrence's performance in 2023, the intention to decrease Travis Etienne Jr.'s workload next season and finding balance on offense.
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms digest Kevin O'Connell's comments about Kirk Cousins' future and evaluate what the market would look like for him.
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch
Brandon Beane joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine the Bills’ “strong nucleus,” how Josh Allen continues to block out the noise and why the team found out what it’s made of with their backs against the wall.
Canales outlines plan to set up Young for success
Dave Canales joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his transition to become a head coach, how Pete Carroll has played a large role in his development, his approach for Bryce Young and more.
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Matthew Berry sits down with Andy Reid to discuss Isiah Pacheco's versatility, Travis Kelce's love of the game and the crucial role Rashee Rice played in the Chiefs' turnaround.
Schneider peels back curtain on hiring Macdonald
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome John Schneider to gain insight on his decision to hire a defensive head coach, get a sense on if he saw the Pete Carroll move coming, weigh in on Geno Smith’s growth and more.
Roseman: We weren’t good enough; it starts with me
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Howie Roseman to unpack what went wrong for the Eagles, why it’s important to evaluate the team before free agents and the draft, what lies ahead for Jason Kelce and more.
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco
Andrew Berry joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to talk through the resilience the Browns needed last season, why it was an organic transition into Joe Flacco, which positions Cleveland values the most and more.
Reid opens up about having Swift around this year
Andy Reid joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore when he realized Patrick Mahomes was one of the best ever, tells a story of Taylor Swift baking homemade Pop-Tarts for the OL and more.
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Matthew Berry sits down with new Chargers GM Joe Hortiz to discuss his plans for next season, including what he envisions at the RB, TE and WR positions.
Pederson: Jags musts continue to learn how to win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Doug Pederson to unpack the Jaguars turnovers this season, how Trevor Lawrence can keep developing as a leader and more.