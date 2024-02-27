 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki: ‘I think I had a swing’ from fence in Mexico
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day One
Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_berry_pedersonint_240227.jpg
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
nbc_roto_rfsrunningbacks_240227.jpg
Ranking potential free agents’ Barkley and Jacobs
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki: ‘I think I had a swing’ from fence in Mexico
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day One
Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_berry_pedersonint_240227.jpg
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
nbc_roto_rfsrunningbacks_240227.jpg
Ranking potential free agents’ Barkley and Jacobs
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

King shares last question from career covering NFL

February 27, 2024 02:33 PM
The newly-retired Peter King joins Dan Patrick to discuss what burning question he still has from 40 years covering the NFL, a story about picking Boomer Esiason up from the airport, his advice to the Bears and more.
Up Next
nbc_berry_pedersonint_240227.jpg
3:50
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
3:41
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brandonbeaneintv_v3_240227.jpg
10:35
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davecanalesintv_240227.jpg
13:03
Canales outlines plan to set up Young for success
Now Playing
nbc_berry_reidintv_240227.jpg
3:19
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_johnschneiderintv_240227.jpg
12:08
Schneider peels back curtain on hiring Macdonald
Now Playing
nbc_pft_howierosemanintv_240227.jpg
13:15
Roseman: We weren’t good enough; it starts with me
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andrewberryintv_240227.jpg
12:59
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andyreidintv_240227.jpg
10:48
Reid opens up about having Swift around this year
Now Playing
nbc_berry_horitzintv_240227__715440.jpg
4:17
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dougpedersonintv_240227.jpg
9:45
Pederson: Jags musts continue to learn how to win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kevinoconnellintv_240227.jpg
13:50
O’Connell ‘feels strongly’ about Cousins returning
Now Playing