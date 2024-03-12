Watch Now
Biggest winners, losers of NFL free agency so far
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest headlines in free agency, including Saquon Barkley's departure from the Giants, which team has made the best moves and more.
Cousins will allow ATL to ‘consistently compete’
Former NFL QB Chase Daniel joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss which team fared better in the Kirk Cousins deal, and why a healthy Cousins is a top-10 QB in the league.
Did Vikings make right call letting Cousins go?
The Dan Patrick Show crew evaluates who came out better between the Vikings and Falcons in the Kirk Cousins signing and the ensuing impact on the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eagles’ decision to sign Barkley surprising
Dan Patrick reacts to Saquon Barkley joining the Giants' in-division rivals, the Eagles, as well as Tiki Barber's comments on Barkley's decision.
Barber gets ‘visceral’ on Barkley leaving Giants
Dan Patrick is joined by Tiki Barber as they unpack the heated exchange with Barber and Saquon Barkley regarding Barkley leaving the Giants to play for the Eagles.
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty share recruiting and free agency stories, including how Simms landed at Texas and McCourty's experience in NFL free agency in 2015 with the Patriots.
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how the Packers made some of the strongest transactions, while the Dolphins were at the other end of the scale and the Giants flew under the radar.
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms discuss their favorite reported deals among running backs from Day 1 of NFL Free Agency, including Saquon Barkley to the Eagles and Josh Jacobs to the Packers.
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how Howie Roseman managed to reportedly sign Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff away from the New York Giants and Jets as free agency began.
NFL QB carousel: Cousins, Wilson, Mayfield
Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to unpack the QB moves from early free agency and question whether Kirk Cousins and the Falcons or Russell Wilson and the Steelers are closer to a Super Bowl right now.
Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms why the Raiders reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with Gardner Minshew allows them to take a tactical approach to the QB position.
Dak sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Dak Prescott’s decision to turn the tables in response to previously receiving a letter seeking settlement of a potential claim for sexual assault.