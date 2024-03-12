 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zach_Edey.jpg
How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info
Xander Schauffele of the United States waits to hit his tee...
‘He’s got a long way to go,’ Xander says of Monahan earning trust
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240312.jpg
IMSA heads to Sebring for the Twelve Hours
nbc_rfs_russellwilsontosteelers_240312.jpg
Wilson is a good fit for Smith’s offense in PIT
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_240312.jpg
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zach_Edey.jpg
How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info
Xander Schauffele of the United States waits to hit his tee...
‘He’s got a long way to go,’ Xander says of Monahan earning trust
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240312.jpg
IMSA heads to Sebring for the Twelve Hours
nbc_rfs_russellwilsontosteelers_240312.jpg
Wilson is a good fit for Smith’s offense in PIT
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_240312.jpg
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Biggest winners, losers of NFL free agency so far

March 12, 2024 01:35 PM
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest headlines in free agency, including Saquon Barkley's departure from the Giants, which team has made the best moves and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_240312.jpg
13:58
Cousins will allow ATL to ‘consistently compete’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponkirkcousins_240312.jpg
4:20
Did Vikings make right call letting Cousins go?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponsaquonbarkley_240312.jpg
8:01
Eagles’ decision to sign Barkley surprising
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tikibarberv2_240312.jpg
6:51
Barber gets ‘visceral’ on Barkley leaving Giants
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_fastorytime_240312.jpg
10:46
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
11:11
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
3:51
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_eaglesdiscussion_240312.jpg
5:53
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_qbcarousel_240312.jpg
16:06
NFL QB carousel: Cousins, Wilson, Mayfield
Now Playing
nbc_pft_minshew_240312.jpg
2:29
Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240312.jpg
3:10
Dak sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronjones_240312.jpg
1:47
Jones gets ‘a little extra juice’ with Vikings
Now Playing