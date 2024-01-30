Watch Now
49ers are experienced from tight wins vs. GB, DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how gutting out wins against the Packers and the Lions give the 49ers reason to believe in themselves no matter the situation.
Chiefs got wake-up call from Raiders on Christmas
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Christmas to explore how that loss crushed the Chiefs' spirits and how the team has responded since then.
Lions, Goff must ‘find balance’ to keep him in DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the ways Jared Goff can have a say in his future, whether it’s in Detroit or elsewhere.
Purdy has opportunity to prove himself vs. Mahomes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Brock Purdy makes Super Bowl LVIII different from Super Bowl LIV given the QB has a rare opportunity to face Patrick Mahomes on the highest stage.
SB LVIII to feature 12 starters from SB LIV
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the history between the 49ers and the Chiefs and reveal which players also started in Super Bowl LIV.
Las Vegas Super Bowl caps NFL’s massive U-turn
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the NFL's "plain-sight dichotomy" as Las Vegas prepares to host its first ever Super Bowl.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Klutch Combination’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the special moments Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have produced together, after the Chiefs' victory over the Ravens.
49ers forced the issue defensively in second half
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review how Brock Purdy made plays with his legs to help the 49ers beat Detroit, and give credit to San Francisco's second-half defense for forcing the issue to change the eventual outcome.
How Flowers’ fumble sank Ravens’ win probability
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to break down Lamar Jackson's touchdown to Zay Flowers in the first quarter against the Chiefs -- but also, Flowers' "egregious" taunting penalty and costly fumble.
Simms: Chiefs ‘out-Ravened’ the Ravens in BAL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the Chiefs' defensive showing against the Ravens and explain how Steve Spagnuolo’s game plan held firm.
Ravens lacked discipline against the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out moments the Ravens let their emotions get the best of them during the AFC Championship.
Johnson, Macdonald to interview for Commanders HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news that Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald are now eligible to interview for head coach positions, including the Commanders.