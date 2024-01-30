 Skip navigation
49ers are experienced from tight wins vs. GB, DET

January 30, 2024 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how gutting out wins against the Packers and the Lions give the 49ers reason to believe in themselves no matter the situation.
