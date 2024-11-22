Watch Now
Why football needs to be played 'in the elements'
Mike Florio loves the idea of football being played "in the elements" after Thursday night's snow game in Cleveland, which should end all talk about building a dome.
Ryan makes defiant case for Jets head coaching job
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to Rex Ryan’s “aggressive” pursuit of the Jets head coaching job and discuss if he is the right fit for the job or the likes of Ben Johnson, if available, are more realistic.
Harrison: HOF semifinals a ‘tremendous honor’
Rodney Harrison sits down with Mike Florio to discuss his advancement to the Hall of Fame semifinal list and the coaches who are vouching for him, including Tony Dungy and Bill Belichick.
Harbaugh leading ‘inspiring’ Chargers vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the strengths of the Chargers defense and the inspiration that Jim Harbaugh has injected into the team facing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.
Barkley playing at ‘MVP level’ entering SNF
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss if the Rams have the ability to overcome Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football with the RB playing at an "MVP level".
49ers ‘need to win’ game against the Packers
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss how the 49ers should be in desperation mode as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers amid a stacking injury list.
Steelers got ‘too cute’ with QB changes vs. Browns
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison analyze the Steelers' decision to utilize Justin Fields in critical moments against the Browns and why this undermines Pittsburgh's chances of "winning now" with Russell Wilson.
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Tampa Bay returns from a bye looking to chase the dormant Falcons in the NFC South, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the Bucs to get the job done against the Giants and trim the deficit in the division to one game.
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their top bets for the Week 12 slate, with looks at the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Week 12 Ravens vs. Chargers matchup, explaining why Justin Herbert and LA's defense can be focal points in securing the win.
NFL Week 12 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 12 NFC clash between the Eagles and Rams, zeroing in on Jalen Carter's presence, challenges Cooper Kupp could pose, and much more.
NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are coming off a bye in Week 12 and taking on division rival Seattle, and while Chris Simms and Mike Florio both see the game as a coin flip, they're both split on the eventual outcome.