Colts want to keep Taylor over the long term
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how teams use RBs' love for the game against them in situations like Jonathan Taylor with the Colts, given he doesn’t exactly have many options.
King provides pulse on OBJ, Hurts, Tua at camps
Peter King joins Mike Florio from his training camp tour to provide insight on Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a leader, Jalen Hurts embracing being a triple threat, how Tua Tagovailoa has prepared and more.
Unpacking NFL’s changes to Personal Conduct Policy
The NFL has updated its Personal Conduct Policy, following Deshaun Watson’s unprecedented situation, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to examine these changes and the impact they’ll have.
Assessing who CLE will utilize for third QB rule
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons compare the performances of Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the Hall of Fame Game and assess how the Browns' QB depth will look with the new rule.
Wilson seems ‘thrilled’ with Jets situation
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's Hall of Fame Game performance and why there's still optimism surrounding the former No. 2 overall pick.
Cook expected to accelerate talks with Jets
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Dalvin Cook would be an organic fit with the Jets and how it’s in Cook’s best interest to move quickly at this point.
PFT Draft: Backup QBs to watch in preseason
From Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which backup QBs they'll be watching the closest throughout the preseason.
Mayfield vs. Trask QB competition in TB ‘tightens’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Buccaneers OC Dave Canales’ read on the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask and discuss why it’s the only “true” QB competition right now.
Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Tom Brady’s latest investment with Birmingham City is just another reason why all signs are pointing to the fact he’s moving on from the NFL.
Turnover on downs now subject to automatic review
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they’re in support of anything improves the accuracy of the calls and dive into what plays should garner automatic replay review at the NFL level.
Is Dobbins being realistic about pay expectations?
John Harbaugh acknowledged there is a point in time when J.K. Dobbins not practicing “does become a concern,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect if Dobbins has enough ground to stand on.
Could Guardian Caps be used during NFL games?
Given the effectiveness of Guardian Caps on helmets during practices, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if the NFL would consider using these in games for the protection of the players.
Evaluating if Reddick is underpaid for his value
Haason Reddick said he’s focused on being the best version of himself, rather than his compensation, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why another season of high production could make his case for him.