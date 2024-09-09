Watch Now
Lamb didn't 'miss a beat' in Cowboys' Week 1 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review how CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys' offense looked in the team's Week 1 road win over the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which Week 1 outcomes they're most worried about, including poor performances from Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins.
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into a PFT Draft to highlight the top players from the Week 1 Sunday slate, including Sam Darnold, Joe Mixon, Josh Allen, and many more.
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win
PFT shares why the Patriots' philosophy could lead to more wins than expected this season and why the Bengals have a clear "culture problem" with slow starts every year.
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix
PFT evaluates how starting rookie quarterbacks fared in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, with Chris Simms saying there's "no doubt" Jayden Daniels had the strongest debut.
Dolphins ‘dug deep’ to secure win over Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms envision the Dolphins becoming "mentally tougher" after their comeback win over the Jaguars in Week 1, the kind of win they'll "need in November."
Hill considers litigation after Sunday detainment
PFT examines details surrounding Tyreek Hill's pregame detainment by Miami-Dade police on Sunday, examining potential next moves for Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Inside Prescott’s historic extension with Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Dak Prescott's historic contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, a deal that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Simms on Watson’s play: ‘The magic is gone’
PFT doesn't expect an elite version of Deshaun Watson any time soon after a disappointing outing to start the year for a Browns team that remains a "giant wild card."
Assessing Brady’s NFL broadcasting debut in Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut in Week 1, reviewing the highs and lows from the NFL legend’s performance calling Cowboys vs. Browns.
Williams to take NFL ‘by storm’ after SNF breakout
After his standout performance against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, Jameson Williams could be primed for a full-fledged breakout year in a potent Lions’ offense.
Lions ‘set the tone’ in SNF victory over Rams
PFT reacts to the Lions' OT win over the Rams on Sunday Night Football, sharing why the victory is representative of the "culture turnaround" in Detroit's locker room.