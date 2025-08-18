 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowboys must trade for ‘proven commodity’ for QB2

August 18, 2025 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Joe Milton is “too all over the place” to be a trustworthy backup QB and why the plan cannot be “let’s hope Dak doesn’t get injured.”

Related Videos

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
04:45
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
14:39
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
03:59
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250818.jpg
06:01
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250818.jpg
02:10
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
nbc_pft_brownsnamingstarter_250818.jpg
07:30
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
nbc_pft_cowboys_micah_parsons_250818.jpg
16:37
Deal or No Deal: NFL contracts by Week 1
nbc_pft_trey_mclaurin_puplist_250818.jpg
07:25
For McLaurin, ‘it’s time to work’
nbc_pft_trey_hendrickson_trade_250818.jpg
16:20
CIN reportedly fielding Hendrickson trade offers
nbc_roto_ajbrown_250815.jpg
01:09
Brown out with hamstring issue is ‘concerning’
nbc_roto_laporta_250815.jpg
01:03
Injury won’t affect LaPorta’s fantasy value
nbc_roto_judkins_250815.jpg
01:15
Judkins could become primary back for Browns
ffhh_dk.jpg
01:28
Pick chalk for most passing touchdowns bet
henderson.jpg
07:03
Who to target in later rounds of fantasy draft
nbc_ffhh_judkinsplayernews_250815.jpg
04:19
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
nbc_ffhh_draftround1_250815.jpg
13:18
Love or hate Gibbs as No. 1 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_nfcwest_250815.jpg
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
nbc_roto_colts_250815.jpg
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
03:06
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
03:54
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
nbc_pft_steelers_250815.jpg
05:50
Tomlin: Steelers defense can do ‘big, big things’
nbc_pft_brianfloresholley_250815.jpg
11:44
Flores has ‘hard’ path to being head coach again
nbc_pft_qbroundup_250815.jpg
03:40
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
nbc_pft_brianflorescase_250815.jpg
09:25
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250815.jpg
06:32
NFL ‘could still’ suspend Browns RB Judkins
nbc_pft_riceaddisoncomp_250815.jpg
14:25
Florio: ‘No excuse’ for Rice’s delayed hearing
nbc_pft_ricehearing_250815.jpg
14:20
Rice’s delayed hearing is ‘unusual’ NFL business
nbc_roto_rice_250814.jpg
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
nbc_roto_justinjefferson_250814.jpg
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_moto_superbikesmidohiorace2_250818.jpg
06:39
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 2
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
08:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250817.jpg
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick