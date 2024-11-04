Watch Now
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Brian Branch being ejected for targeting during the Lions vs. Packers game, explaining why they want more consistency from officiating across the league.
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 9, including Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens offense and Joe Burrow's five touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the Chiefs' clash with the Buccaneers on Monday and ponder how Tampa Bay can keep the game close.
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run
Chris Simms explains how the Eagles' playmakers keep them dangerous as the NFL enters the second half of its season.
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the concern surrounding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who has missed his second straight practice ahead of Week 9.
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the larger implications of QB Anthony Richardson's benching for veteran Joe Flacco in the Colts Week 9 SNF game vs. the Vikings.
Is Love rushing his return to the field?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the high-stakes Week 9 matchup between the Lions and Packers, including Jordan Love playing through injury, and the importance of getting him healthy.
Texans getting ‘caught up in their own hype’
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss how the Houston Texans' increased success and attention has led to inconsistent play on both sides of the ball despite having a 6-3 record.
Falcons offense trending up entering Week 9 v. DAL
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the Week 9 matchup between the Cowboys and Falcons, highlighting the increasingly dangerous Atlanta offense.
Diggs, reporter make up after Sunday confrontation
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the interaction between Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and a reporter in the wake of Diggs' poor performance vs. the 49ers in Week 8.
Jets ‘keep season alive’ in TNF win vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison unpack the Jets' 21-13 TNF win over the Texans, including Garrett Wilson's spectacular catch in New York's strong second half and Houston's 'average' offensive play.
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 9, including the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and more.