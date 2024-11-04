 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianbranch_241104.jpg
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianbranch_241104.jpg
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections

November 4, 2024 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Brian Branch being ejected for targeting during the Lions vs. Packers game, explaining why they want more consistency from officiating across the league.
Up Next
lamar_(1).jpg
13:10
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
0:53
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
6:55
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
1:20
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
4:03
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
4:14
Is Love rushing his return to the field?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansstruggles_241101.jpg
17:38
Texans getting ‘caught up in their own hype’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysfalcons_241101.jpg
1:57
Falcons offense trending up entering Week 9 v. DAL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_diggsprob_241101.jpg
5:26
Diggs, reporter make up after Sunday confrontation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tnfrecap_241101.jpg
18:51
Jets ‘keep season alive’ in TNF win vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
3:07
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Now Playing
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
4:31
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
Now Playing