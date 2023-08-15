Watch Now
Florio: The Chiefs are ‘in checkmate’ with Jones
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why this is it for Chris Jones, who is the lone remaining second-contract holdout, and how it’s time for the Chiefs to pay the DT.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Eagles, Ravens and Pro Bowl appearance across the top with the Bears, Commanders and over 1,000 yards rushing down the side.
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the deadly wildfires impacting Hawaii and ways to help, including Tua Tagovailoa’s efforts to fundraise.
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Sam Howell’s impressive preseason debut and explore why the Commanders' offense has “a chance to be legit” this season if all the pieces come together.
Oher’s claim against the Tuohy family explained
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Michael Oher’s claim that the Tuohy family tricked him into agreeing to a conservatorship and outline what the legal process could entail.
Martin agrees to reworked deal with Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Zack Martin’s reworked deal, which includes an $8 million raise, now that the guard is set to receive over $18 million per year.
What Cook, Zeke news mean for Jacobs, RB market
With Dalvin Cook's one-year deal in New York and Ezekiel Elliott being expected to sign a one-year deal in NE, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Josh Jacobs should take the $10.1 million from the Raiders.
Elliott must accept not being primary star in NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Ezekiel Elliott will mesh with the Patriots, given the RB is expected to sign a one-year deal, and why it’ll be a different dynamic alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.
Exploring how Cook will elevate the Jets, Rodgers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Dalvin Cook has signed a one-year deal with the Jets, explore why he’s exactly who Aaron Rodgers needed and how far New York will go this season.
Is head coach ‘assembly line’ due for a change?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Mike Vrabel ceding head coaching duties to Terrell Williams for a preseason game marks a departure from the usual manner of tabbing head coach candidates.
Hamlin shows ‘remarkable courage’ in game action
Mike Florio and Chris Simms applaud Damar Hamlin’s mindset after returning to game play for the first time since going into cardiac arrest and discuss how he looked.
Evaluating when Bucs need to name a starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on why they feel Baker Mayfield will win the QB competition in Tampa Bay and make a case for why it’d be beneficial to make that decision sooner rather than later.