Hicks ‘should be fined’ for late hit on Purdy
Mike Florio ‘would be surprised’ if Vikings LB Jordan Hicks isn’t fined for his hit on Brock Purdy, while Chris Simms argues there are ‘very few ways’ to eliminate similar tackles.
49ers need defense to step up with Purdy uncertain
Mike Florio and Peter King share why the 49ers must 'ride their defense' with Brock Purdy’s Week 8 status uncertain due to a concussion.
Show Me Something Week 8: Howell, Carr, Ridder
Mike Florio and Peter King run through which players and coaches they need to see something out of in Week 8 including Sam Howell, Derek Carr and Panthers OC Thomas Brown.
King ‘applauds’ Jets’ Wilson for year-three growth
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Week 8's Jets-Giants matchup, discussing Zach Wilson's maturation and how expectations for QBs have drastically changed over time.
Watson trade is ‘knocking on disaster’s door’
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss if the Cleveland Browns have been fleeced so far on their trade for Deshaun Watson after injuries and underwhelming production.
Debating if Bosa’s holdout has impacted production
Mike Florio and Peter King highlight why the 49ers should have prioritized extension talks with Nick Bosa sooner, and why SF hasn’t gotten the feared defensive front it paid for.
DraftKings Week 8 underdogs: Bears, Steelers
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into several underdog picks they like for Week 8, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of this weekend's action.
Will Pickens torch Jaguars ‘hope’ defense?
Mike Florio and Peter King run through Week 8 storylines they’re buying or selling including George Pickens’ comments on the Jags’ defense, Pats-Dolphins and more.
Bills are ‘no steamroller’ despite Week 8 win
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate the Bills’ offense after Week 8, sharing why Josh Allen & Co. must get their offense fully in tune prior to a brutal stretch of their schedule.
Analyzing uncalled PI on Hail Mary in Bucs-Bills
Mike Florio and Peter King revisit the final moments of Thursday night’s Bucs-Bills clash, explaining why the NFL ‘must have a conversation’ about uncalled pass interference plays on Hail Mary's.
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down their favorite bets for NFL Week 8, including the an upset from the Los Angeles Rams and domination from the Philadelphia Eagles, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 8 preview: Raiders vs. Lions
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Raiders vs. Lions matchup in Week 8 and why Detroit's offense poses "many problems" for the Las Vegas defense.