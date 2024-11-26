Watch Now
John Harbaugh believes brother is the 'best' coach
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the quality of both Jim and John Harbaugh's coaching styles and assess the odds of a post-season rematch for the Ravens and the Chargers.
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Mike Florio explains why officials shouldn't have allowed Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to "play games" with a penalty decision in the second half against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
PFT details several reasons for concerns with the Chiefs after they just barely beat the Panthers in Week 12, while Bo Nix once again impressed as he and the Raiders defeated an AFC West rival.
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their superlatives after Week 12 of the NFL season, including the Buccaneers' blowout win against the Giants and the Dolphins breezing past a division foe.
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
Chris Simms says C.J. Stroud "hasn't been himself" lately for a Texans team with major concerns after Week 12, while Jayden Daniels and the Commanders came "back to reality" a bit.
Assessing Barkley's MVP case after SNF eruption
After compiling 302 scrimmage yards in a record-breaking SNF performance, PFT believes Saquon Barkley is clearly "trending upwards" in this year's MVP race as the Eagles hit their stride.
Vikings gave Bears too many chances in Week 12 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight which areas the Vikings can improve upon after their tight Week 12 win over the Bears, where Minnesota allowed its division rival to stay in the game too long.
Lions need games that build toughness for playoffs
Detroit has outclassed opponents and run up scores, but PFT lays out why the Lions will need to face stiffer competition in matchups that make them "battle tested' for the playoffs.
Simms: 49ers look like a 'fringe playoff team'
PFT examines how the 49ers were "totally outclassed" in their lopsided Week 12 loss to the Packers, forcing San Francisco to ask tough questions as it reevaluates its status as a contender.
Eagles, Lions on ‘crash course’ for NFC title game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Lions and Eagles are in a class of their own after Week 12 and why both powerhouses could be on course to meet in the NFC Championship game.
Barkley leading NFL's running back resurgence
Fresh off his record-setting performance against the Rams, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on what went wrong between Saquon Barkley and the Giants, and why the veteran is the face of his position's resurgence.
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers' defense
Chris Simms previews the Ravens vs. Chargers game in Week 12, breaking down the key matchups and the coaching duel between brothers John and Jim Harbaugh.