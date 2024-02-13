Watch Now
Reid confirms he will return to Chiefs in 2024
Florio and Simms react to Andy Reid’s latest comments on his future with the Chiefs, explaining why his return can fuel Kansas City's dreams of three straight Super Bowls.
Up Next
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to separate themselves in the history books as they begin their quest for three straight Super Bowl titles.
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
From Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Javon Kinlaw and many more, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have plenty of critical decisions to make in free agency this offseason.
Mahomes: Playing style is like ‘a top tier lawyer’
Mahomes: Playing style is like 'a top tier lawyer'
Patrick Mahomes explained why he thinks his playing style at the quarterback position resembles the work of a 'top tier lawyer.'
What to make of bad spot in KC’s game-tying drive
What to make of bad spot in KC's game-tying drive
Florio and Simms weigh in on the questionable referee spot in the Kansas City Chiefs' game-tying drive in Super Bowl LVIII, explaining why officials 'blew it' in a key moment.
Las Vegas is the ‘perfect spot’ for Super Bowls
Las Vegas is the 'perfect spot' for Super Bowls
Florio and Simms reflect on their experience in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, highlighting why the city is ‘made for’ the big game and why it should host again in the future.
Mahomes’ ‘rare’ personality has changed the NFL
Mahomes' 'rare' personality has changed the NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have solidified their legacies after earning three Super Bowl titles together.
What sets Chiefs apart from past NFL dynasties
What sets Chiefs apart from past NFL dynasties
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's global appeal and feel-good attitudes are key reasons why the Chiefs' dynasty has a unique feel compared to notable ones throughout NFL history.
How Swift added to buzz around Chiefs this season
How Swift added to buzz around Chiefs this season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on how superstar Taylor Swift added to the attention that surrounded the Chiefs all year long leading up to their Super Bowl LVIII victory.
Early Super Bowl 59 odds: 49ers, Chiefs lead
Early Super Bowl 59 odds: 49ers, Chiefs lead
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to next year's early Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, highlighted by the 49ers, Chiefs and many more.
Mahomes, Butker set records in Super Bowl LVIII
Mahomes, Butker set records in Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII featured several notable single-game records set by players including Harrison Butker, Patrick Mahomes and more.
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers missed opportunities to take command in Super Bowl LVIII.