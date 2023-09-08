 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Kelce-less Chiefs' offense struggles with drops

September 8, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze Kansas City’s passing game after its Week 1 struggles without start TE Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney’s critical drops and why Skyy Moore must step up.
Up Next
nbc_pft_watson_230908.jpg
6:17
Watson, Browns are the NFL’s ‘biggest wild card’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jawaan_230908.jpg
13:01
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
2:50
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_recap_230908.jpg
15:10
Lions should ‘soak’ in statement win over Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dalnyg_230907.jpg
2:41
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bufnyj_230907.jpg
2:53
Week 1 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Now Playing
USATSI_21232317_copy.jpg
2:51
Lions aim to attack Chiefs with Gibbs, ground game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrowupdate_230907.jpg
8:53
Burrow says he wants to be a Bengal for life
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goff_230907.jpg
3:10
Analyzing how far Goff can take Lions in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionshype_230907.jpg
5:41
Lions must handle pressure after offseason hype
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afcwestpredictions_230907.jpg
10:03
AFC West predictions: Where teams will finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilsonlatest_230907.jpg
3:45
Simms: ‘I’d be shocked’ if Wilson doesn’t rebound
Now Playing