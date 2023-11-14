 Skip navigation
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’

November 14, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons give credit to CeeDee Lamb for being the only player to have three straight games with 10+ catches and 150+ receiving yards since at least 1970.
