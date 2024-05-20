 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Likelihood of Lawrence getting extension this year

May 20, 2024 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it's in the Jaguars' best interest to get a deal done now, before Trevor Lawrence could ask for more after this season.
