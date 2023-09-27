Watch Now
McDermott: Dolphins offense ‘almost revolutionary’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out specifically what makes the Dolphins offense so special and how Mike McDaniel will be able to make adjustments throughout the season to keep teams guessing.
Tomlin doesn’t want diverted flight to be ‘excuse’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack why Mike Tomlin has the right mindset not to make excuses about their flight obstacles coming out of Week 3.
PFT Draft: 1-2/0-3 teams to be optimistic about
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which teams that currently have a losing record they have the most belief can turn things around, from the Bengals to the Vikings and more.
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers land on top in Week 4
Mike Florio defends his power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the 49ers earned the top slot over the Dolphins, how the Giants and Jets “sank” to No. 26 and No. 27 and more.
Packers are ‘turning the page quickly’ for Lions
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how Jordan Love has impressed as the Packers’ starter so far this season and dive into the NFC North matchup for TNF.
Kaepernick requests to be on Jets practice squad
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if it’s been too long since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL for him to return, as well as recall how the NFL collectively pushed him out of the league.
Dolphins’ Super Bowl odds shift after Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the Dolphins’ odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, after Miami put up a monster performance in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Jets sign QB Siemian to the practice squad
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out how Trevor Siemian brings a more experienced perspective to the Jets, but why ultimately, it was all they were capable of doing.
Wilson doesn’t want slow starts to be NYJ identity
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze if the Jets are capable of creating a more consistent offense with Zach Wilson at the helm.
Rodgers: Jets can’t afford to ‘point fingers’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Aaron Rodgers’ evaluation of what the Jets are struggling with so far and discuss why the team has to hold its poise.
Garrett Wilson to Jets fans: ‘Stick with us’
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson joins PFT PM to tell Mike Florio his message to Jets fans and why he's confident Zach Wilson, the offense and the team will overcome their early-season struggles.
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how confident they are in the Broncos, Raiders and Vikings turning their seasons around after a rough first three weeks.