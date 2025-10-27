 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensdefeatbears_251027.jpg
Ravens ‘plugged the leak’ with win over Bears
nbc_pft_steelersweirdness_251027.jpg
Steelers fan malaise shows in Packers loss
nbc_pft_broncoscowboys_251027.jpg
Nix, Broncos beat up on ‘pitiful’ Cowboys defense

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensdefeatbears_251027.jpg
Ravens ‘plugged the leak’ with win over Bears
nbc_pft_steelersweirdness_251027.jpg
Steelers fan malaise shows in Packers loss
nbc_pft_broncoscowboys_251027.jpg
Nix, Broncos beat up on ‘pitiful’ Cowboys defense

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets steal much-needed first win from Bengals

October 27, 2025 08:23 AM
The Jets finally got a win in 2025 with a feel-good rally to take down the Bengals.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_ravensdefeatbears_251027.jpg
05:42
Ravens ‘plugged the leak’ with win over Bears
nbc_pft_steelersweirdness_251027.jpg
05:03
Steelers fan malaise shows in Packers loss
nbc_pft_broncoscowboys_251027.jpg
05:53
Nix, Broncos beat up on ‘pitiful’ Cowboys defense
nbc_simms_balchi_v2_251026.jpg
03:26
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
nbc_psnff_harrisonhof_251026.jpg
37
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
nbc_psnff_garyintv_251026.jpg
06:04
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT
nbc_psnff_dkmvpodds_251026.jpg
02:20
Maye, Mayfield undervalued in MVP futures market
nbc_simms_draftkings_251026.jpg
01:52
Chiefs leads AFC champion odds in ‘wide open’ race
nbc_simms_hyundai_251026.jpg
10:29
Give me the headlines: ‘First and Glenn’
nbc_psnff_clip2pitdfense_251026.jpg
03:35
Harrison: PIT’s defensive errors are ‘disturbing’
nbc_simms_denverdallas_251026.jpg
04:47
Broncos stay hot against the Cowboys
nbc_psnff_clip1parsonsrodgers_251026.jpg
03:02
How Parsons, Packers contained Rodgers in Week 8
nbc_snf_postgameintv_251026.jpg
03:04
Kraft: GB focused on ‘bullying the bully’ vs. PIT
nbc_snf_gbppithl_251026.jpg
55
Highlights: Packers come alive to defeat Rodgers
nbc_fnia_snfweek9_251026.jpg
37
SEA should roll vs. WAS after bye on SNF in Week 9
nbc_fnia_speedround_251026.jpg
09:40
Speed Round: Week 8 Monsters of the NFL
nbc_fnia_jetsbengals_251026.jpg
03:19
Fields, Glenn show fight in Jets’ win vs. Bengals
nbc_fnia_giantseagles_251026.jpg
04:13
Eagles return to Super Bowl form in win vs. Giants
nbc_snf_fight_251026.jpg
01:12
Packers-Steelers heats up with mid-game fight
nbc_fnia_afcdominate_251026.jpg
01:48
Ravens, Broncos among statement AFC wins in Week 8
nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
01:17
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
nbc_fnia_afc_251026.jpg
02:44
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
nbc_snf_pittd1_251026.jpg
48
Metcalf works inside to nab TD pass from Rodgers
nbc_snf_gbptd1_251026.jpg
44
Kraft storms into end zone for first TD of night
nbc_fnia_floriosaquan_251026.jpg
26
NFL Week 8 injury updates: Skattebo, Saquon
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251026.jpg
01:36
Inside Ravens’ injury-report issue with Lamar
nbc_nfl_glennpresser_251026.jpg
57
Glenn: Mangold was ‘true Jet, through and through’
nbc_nfl_stroudpresser_251026.jpg
50
Stroud questions having ‘kind of’ a complete game
nbc_nfl_mayenepresser_251026.jpg
38
Maye: McDaniels ‘made it easy for me’ in 3Q
nbc_roto_vidal_251024.jpg
01:29
Vidal looking more like an RB1 each week

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_lakersvskingshl_251026.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Reaves drops 51 points in Lakers win
nbc_nba_porvslac_251026.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Leonard guides LAC to win vs. Portland
nbc_nba_torvsdal_251026.jpg
01:59
Highlights Mavs ride strong 3rd quarter to victory
nbc_nba_timberwolvespacers_251026.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers
nbc_nba_hornetsvswizardshl_251026.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Ball powers Hornets to win vs. Wizards
nbc_nba_milvscle_251026.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cavs hand Bucks first loss of season
nbc_nba_nykvsmia_251026.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Powell powers Heat past Knicks
nbc_nascar_martinsvillehit_251026.jpg
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251026.jpg
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251026.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_251026.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Pistons top still-winless Celtics
nbc_nas_logano_251026.jpg
01:16
Logano: Championship hopes ending ‘stings’
nbc_nas_elliott_251026.jpg
54
Elliott falls short of the Championship 4
nbc_nas_gordon_251026.jpg
02:29
Gordon ‘saw a fire’ in Hendrick team
nbc_nas_bell_251026.jpg
01:14
Bell kept ‘falling backwards’ at Martinsville
nbc_nas_blaney_251026.jpg
01:39
Blaney ‘just got loose’ down Martinsville stretch
nbc_nas_larson_251026.jpg
01:39
Larson: Byron’s Martinsville win was ‘awesome’
nbc_nas_byron_251026.jpg
01:49
Byron: ‘Things have a way of working out’
nbc_soc_uswntport_251026.jpg
12:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_nas_cupmville_251026.jpg
14:48
Highlight: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal3_251026.jpg
55
Coffey scores to give U.S. 3-1 lead over Portugal
nbc_nba_nets_spurs_hl_251026.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Spurs shut down Nets comeback
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal1_251026.jpg
01:07
Moultrie opens scoring for USWNT against Portugal
nbc_soc_uswntportgoal1V2_251036.jpg
01:17
Silva scores header for Portugal four minutes in
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal2_251036.jpg
01:26
Moultrie scores brace in first half vs. Portugal
nbc_pl_plupdate_251026.jpg
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
nbc_pl_thomasfrank_251026.jpg
01:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance