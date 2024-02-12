 Skip navigation
Chiefs' magic on full display in SB LVIII victory

February 12, 2024 12:23 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs cemented their status as the NFL’s ultimate ‘just get it done’ team in their Super Bowl LVIII comeback win over the 49ers.
