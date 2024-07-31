 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Moore, Bears both benefit from contract extension

July 31, 2024 02:15 PM
Mike Florio discusses DJ Moore's latest contract with the Chicago Bears, saying it was a good business move for the 27-year-old wide receiver.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
5:19
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
4:17
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
8:28
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_djmoore_240731.jpg
3:12
Moore, Bears both benefit from contract extension
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
3:01
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
23:10
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
7:21
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflingameintvsv2_240730.jpg
3:46
Florio: In-game coach interviews are unnecessary
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cousinsv2_240730.jpg
6:49
Vikings were ‘honest’ during talks with Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
6:28
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Now Playing