Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach

January 25, 2024 01:08 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the breaking news surrounding the Panthers reportedly hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the team's next head coach and analyzes his potential impact on Bryce Young in 2024.
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s next for the Cowboys?
