Scale of 1-10: Regret meter from Divisional Round

January 23, 2024 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on how much the Bills regret the fake punt, how much Todd Bowles regrets the Bucs' defensive approach against Jared Goff and how much Matt LaFleur regrets the final play call.
