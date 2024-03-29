 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club
Masters Tournament: History of the green jacket
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Two
Finau ties career low with 62 in bid for back-to-back Houston titles
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
How to watch Easter Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond: Start time, forecast

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
nbc_dps_footballschoolorbasketballschool_240329.jpg
How basketball, football school reputations differ

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Smear campaign against Williams is 'ridiculous'

March 29, 2024 02:15 PM
NFL and College Football analyst Louis Riddick joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams' Pro Day and more.
