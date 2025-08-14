Skip navigation
ATP men’s tennis tour says its profit-sharing plan is adding $18 million in prizes for 2024
Yankees 1B Paul Goldschmidt has a right knee sprain and may go on IL
Spire Motorsports co-owner addresses teammate battle at Watkins Glen, Justin Haley status
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
ATP men’s tennis tour says its profit-sharing plan is adding $18 million in prizes for 2024
Yankees 1B Paul Goldschmidt has a right knee sprain and may go on IL
Spire Motorsports co-owner addresses teammate battle at Watkins Glen, Justin Haley status
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
49ers 'warrant favoritism' at +150 to win NFC West
August 14, 2025 11:20 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look into the futures market for the 49ers, discussing why San Francisco should be considered the favorites to win the NFC West if they stay healthy.
Related Videos
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
04:57
Swift, Kelce relationship ‘is great for the NFL’
11:25
Cowboys’ Jones reveals he survived Stage 4 cancer
04:16
Will Florio attend Texas-Ohio State on Aug. 30?
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
02:01
Lamb headlines best bets for NFL receptions leader
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
13:07
Temper expectations for Rams skill players
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints
06:17
More likely to miss postseason, MIN or WAS?
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season
02:04
NFL DROY ‘correctly runs through’ Giants’ Carter
06:05
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
01:19
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
01:29
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?
04:01
Rodgers feels new helmet looks like ‘spaceship’
07:15
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC East
Latest Clips
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
13:47
Predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season
10:13
Gyokeres, Pedro headline best PL summer signings
02:45
Jets are hoping Taylor is ready for Week 1
08:30
PFT Draft: Players who need a bounce-back season
