 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
ATP men’s tennis tour says its profit-sharing plan is adding $18 million in prizes for 2024
Paul Goldschmidt
Yankees 1B Paul Goldschmidt has a right knee sprain and may go on IL
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Spire Motorsports co-owner addresses teammate battle at Watkins Glen, Justin Haley status

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
ATP men’s tennis tour says its profit-sharing plan is adding $18 million in prizes for 2024
Paul Goldschmidt
Yankees 1B Paul Goldschmidt has a right knee sprain and may go on IL
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Spire Motorsports co-owner addresses teammate battle at Watkins Glen, Justin Haley status

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers 'warrant favoritism' at +150 to win NFC West

August 14, 2025 11:20 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look into the futures market for the 49ers, discussing why San Francisco should be considered the favorites to win the NFC West if they stay healthy.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
nbc_pft_penixjrfight_250814.jpg
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
nbc_pft_kirkcousin_250814.jpg
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
nbc_pft_nfcwestpredictions_250814.jpg
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
nbc_pft_cowboysfranchiseworthv2_250814.jpg
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
nbc_pft_sandersinjury_250814.jpg
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
nbc_pft_coltslogo_250814.jpg
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250814.jpg
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
nbc_pft_swifttravis_250814.jpg
04:57
Swift, Kelce relationship ‘is great for the NFL’
nbc_pft_jerryjonescancer_250814.jpg
11:25
Cowboys’ Jones reveals he survived Stage 4 cancer
nbc_pft_collegefootball_250814.jpg
04:16
Will Florio attend Texas-Ohio State on Aug. 30?
nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_simms_wouldubeshocked_250813.jpg
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_lamb_250812.jpg
02:01
Lamb headlines best bets for NFL receptions leader
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250812.jpg
13:07
Temper expectations for Rams skill players
nbc_ffhh_fantasydeepsleepers_250812.jpg
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
nbc_ffhh_rickysleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
nbc_ffhh_chrisrashidsleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints
nbc_simms_mlcomorvik_250813.jpg
06:17
More likely to miss postseason, MIN or WAS?
nbc_roto_rams_250813.jpg
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season
nbc_roto_droy_250813.jpg
02:04
NFL DROY ‘correctly runs through’ Giants’ Carter
nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
06:05
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
01:19
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
01:29
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?
aaronrodgers.jpg
04:01
Rodgers feels new helmet looks like ‘spaceship’
nbc_pft_nfceast_250813.jpg
07:15
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC East

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_pl_250813.jpg
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
nbc_pst_muars_250813.jpg
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
nbc_pst_seasonpredictions_250813.jpg
13:47
Predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season
nbc_pst_bestsignings_250813.jpg
10:13
Gyokeres, Pedro headline best PL summer signings
nbc_pft_taylor_knee_procedure_250813.jpg
02:45
Jets are hoping Taylor is ready for Week 1
nbc_pft_bounce_back_players_250813.jpg
08:30
PFT Draft: Players who need a bounce-back season