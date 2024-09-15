 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 15 Solheim Cup
2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams
LIV Golf: Chicago - Day 3
Jon Rahm hangs for LIV event win and season-long individual title
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen results and driver points after Chris Buescher’s overtime win

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 15 Solheim Cup
2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams
LIV Golf: Chicago - Day 3
Jon Rahm hangs for LIV event win and season-long individual title
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen results and driver points after Chris Buescher’s overtime win

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Mayfield, Buccaneers won't be doubted anymore

September 15, 2024 07:56 PM
Mike Florio details the Buccaneers' road victory over the Detroit Lions, explaining why Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay won't be doubted anymore.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
1:36
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
0:42
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_remembering911_240911.jpg
6:11
Garrett recalls moving experiences after 9/11
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pumpthebrakes_240911.jpg
18:36
Pump the brakes on Vikings, Cowboys after Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_calebstroud_240911.jpg
8:07
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_rookieqbs_240911.jpg
11:22
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_matthewberry_240908.jpg
1:14
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_lionssegment_240908.jpg
1:54
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_aidanhutchinson_240908.jpg
5:49
Hutchinson hopes DET defense can be team’s anchor
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_3rdquarterfull_240908.jpg
22:19
Week 1 recap: Dak gets paid, Williams makes debut
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240908.jpg
4:59
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_bearstitans_240908.jpg
3:25
Williams dealing with NFL ‘learning curve’
Now Playing