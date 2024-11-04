Watch Now
Source: Smith is ‘expected’ to be traded to Lions
Mike Florio provides insight on the latest trade news surrounding Za’Darius Smith, who is expected to be on the move from Cleveland to Detroit.
Cousins FaceTimes Florio about facing Zimmer’s D
Mike Florio FaceTimes with Kirk Cousins to unpack what it meant for him to finally get a win over Dallas, how he's getting more comfortable with the Atlanta offense and more.
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O’Connell
Justin Jefferson chats with Devin McCourty about the Vikings' offensive progression with Sam Darnold at quarterback and how head coach Kevin O'Connell is building a special chemistry in Minnesota.
Jefferson ‘chasing greatness’ as Vikings grow
Devin McCourty catches up with Vikings star Justin Jefferson about his career milestones, gameday preparations, and connections with teammates before revisiting several of his best plays this season.
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Colts and Vikings in Week 9, explaining why Indianapolis can't let Justin Jefferson beat them.
Daniels, Nix eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 9
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth look at the rookie quarterbacks that have impressed throughout the first two months of the season, including Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.
Flacco brings ‘stability’ as Colts starting QB
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth analyze the Indianapolis Colts' benching of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9.
Demonstrating how CHI should’ve defended Hail Mary
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy guide Jac Collinsworth through a reenactment of how to properly defend a Hail Mary attempt and spell out why the Bears made a fundamental error that cost them the game.
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth unpack where the Cowboys came up short against the 49ers and how their style of play has faded compared to what it once was.
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
John Lynch joins Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth to peel back the curtain on his approach as the GM, how the team is fighting through adversity, his history with Tony Dungy and more.
Warner’s halftime speech helps spark the 49ers
San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner joins PSNFF to talk about how the 49ers were able to generate takeaways against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss the top performances of his teammates on offense.
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to debate whether the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFL, discuss if the Arizona Cardinals are contenders and why the Dallas Cowboys should've hired Dan Quinn.