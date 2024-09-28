 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick show strength of dirt track racers in NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_td3_240918.jpg
Smith makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_cfb_ohio_td2_240918.jpg
Smith scampers to 19-yard score vs. Michigan State
nbc_horse_deskpreview_240928v2.jpg
Breeders’ Cup Classic getting ‘complicated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick show strength of dirt track racers in NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_td3_240918.jpg
Smith makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_cfb_ohio_td2_240918.jpg
Smith scampers to 19-yard score vs. Michigan State
nbc_horse_deskpreview_240928v2.jpg
Breeders’ Cup Classic getting ‘complicated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Hamlin details his road back to football

September 28, 2024 06:45 PM
Bills safety Damar Hamlin talks with Maria Taylor about coming back to football after his cardiac arrest and the milestones along the way that marked his progress.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinint_240928.jpg
23:59
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
8:46
Commanders’ Daniels has been feasting in 2024
Now Playing
micahparsons.jpg
12:16
Cowboys defense has been historically bad in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whatswrongwith_240925.jpg
16:34
What’s wrong with Bengals, Lawrence?
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_raheemmorris_240922.jpg
1:44
Dungy explains career connection with Morris
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_kirkcousinsdiscussion_240922.jpg
1:29
Cousins will be reliant on offensive line play
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_gamediscussion_240922__136996.jpg
2:57
Chiefs embody ‘do whatever it takes’ mentality
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_carsonsteeleintv_240922.jpg
6:47
Steele talks being undrafted, Pacheco, ‘Crocky J’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240922.jpg
7:37
Speed Round: Week 3 word association
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pittvslac_240922.jpg
7:55
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_minvshou_240922.jpg
4:26
Darnold was ‘brilliant’ in Vikings’ win vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_phivsno_240922.jpg
3:09
Eagles ‘get redemption’ in Week 3 win over Saints
Now Playing