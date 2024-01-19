 Skip navigation
SX San Francisco 2024 Hunter Lawrence leads Dylan Ferrandis.JPG
Hunter Lawrence’s season starts in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carissa Moore
Carissa Moore to leave competitive surfing after 2024 Paris Olympics
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One
UCLA’s Omar Morales takes one-shot lead at prestigious Latin America Amateur

firesidejohnsonknaus.jpg
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
nbc_nas_donniefirechat_230119.jpg
Allison ‘never dreamed’ of Hall of Fame honor
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2

firesidejohnsonknaus.jpg
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
nbc_nas_donniefirechat_230119.jpg
Allison ‘never dreamed’ of Hall of Fame honor
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2

Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions

January 19, 2024 05:58 PM
Aidan Hutchinson sits down with Mike Tirico to reflect on helping the Detroit Lions earn their first playoff win in over 30 years, playing for his hometown team, his dance background and much more.
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
nbc_snf_detintv_240114.jpg
2:27
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedround_240114.jpg
7:25
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
nbc_fnia_appsfull_240114.jpg
33:24
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
1:56
Can Eagles get ‘juice back’ against Buccaneers?
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
1:46
Bills must show ‘championship mentality’ vs. PIT
nbc_fnia_applebees_houvscle_240114.jpg
2:35
Texans are now ‘Texas’ team’ after Wild Card win
nbc_fnia_applebees_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
8:33
Tagovailoa will ‘continue to grow’ with Dolphins
nbc_fnia_applebees_dalvsgb_240114.jpg
10:22
Packers ‘storm’ into Dallas to end Cowboys season
nbc_fnia_floriomccarthy_240114.jpg
0:32
What Cowboys’ loss means for McCarthy, Belichick
nbc_fnia_pk_hollandfeat_240113_final.jpg
5:43
Holland an inspiration amid cancer battle
nbc_snf_miakc_mahomesriceintv_240113.jpg
2:40
Mahomes: ‘Young buck’ Rice made plays for Chiefs
