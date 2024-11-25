 Skip navigation
Top News

The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
Maverick McNealy’s PGA Tour breakthrough didn’t come by accident
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
St. Louis Blues fire Drew Bannister and hire Jim Montgomery as coach
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at UCLA
No. 1 South Carolina women stunned by fifth-ranked UCLA 77-62, ending Gamecocks’ 43-game win streak

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriocamhit_241124.jpg
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
nbc_bte_wk13openers_241124.jpg
Vikings favored by four in game against Cardinals
nbc_fnia_packersniners_241124.jpg
49ers in ‘trouble’ after embarrassing loss to GB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Chiefs 'escape' Carolina with victory in Week 12

November 24, 2024 10:40 PM
FNIA breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 road victory over the Carolina Panthers and how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding ways to "escape" with wins this season.
nbc_fnia_floriocamhit_241124.jpg
1:08
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
nbc_fnia_packersniners_241124.jpg
7:13
49ers in ‘trouble’ after embarrassing loss to GB
FNIAThanksgiving.jpg
1:15
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
nbc_fnia_florioaaronjones_241124.jpg
0:50
RB Jones’ 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_241124.jpg
1:07
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
nbc_fnia_dalparsonsft_241124.jpg
3:14
FaceTime with Parsons: 4th quarter ‘made no sense’
nbc_fnia_wk12ajbrownintclip_241123.jpg
5:32
Brown: Barkley has been ‘everything’ for Eagles
nbc_fnia_wk12intajbrown_241123.jpg
14:51
Brown talks leadership role, playing with Barkley
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
9:48
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
1:19
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_241120.jpg
2:11
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
nbc_fnia_joedouglas_241120.jpg
4:21
Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable
