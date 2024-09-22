 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres
White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets
LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas - Day Three
Cam Smith’s Ripper GC wins LIV Golf’s team title
nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
IMSA Battle on the Bricks points, results: BMWs sweep top two spots at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
Battle on the Bricks win ‘unreal’ for Krohn, Eng
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_240922.jpg
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
nbc_nfl_denpaytonpresser_240922.jpg
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win

Darnold only focused on ‘the present’

September 22, 2024 07:45 PM
Mike Florio provides the latest on Sam Darnold, who says his knee is “good” coming off of Week 3, and reveals what the QB thinks about possibly being written off too early in his career.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_saquonfacetime_240922.jpg
2:47
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_morrisintv_240922.jpg
24:49
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_morristampadefense_240922.jpg
6:25
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoneedstoeat_240918.jpg
6:52
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
Now Playing
nbc_fnai_snfpreview_240918.jpg
4:03
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoseeatinggood_240918.jpg
11:49
Can Saints, Darnold continue hot starts?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mnfreax_240918.jpg
6:59
Cousins, Falcons change narrative after Week 2 win
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_0and2discussion_240915.jpg
2:00
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_willandersonintv_240915.jpg
6:48
Anderson: Texans ‘are chasing something big’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_chivshoubreakdown_240915.jpg
1:34
Dungy: Williams looked ‘impatient’ against Texans
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_240915.jpg
29:14
Week 2 recap: Chiefs top Bengals; Saints dominant
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240915.jpg
6:24
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
Now Playing