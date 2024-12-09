 Skip navigation
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Fantasy Fallout: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets
Juan Soto
Report: Juan Soto, Mets agree to record 15-year, $765 million contract
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract

nbc_psnff_lackcanalysis_241208.jpg
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
nbc_snf_lackclites_241208.jpg
Highlights: KC holds off LAC with walk-off FG
nbc_snf_gamewinfg_241208.jpg
Chiefs clinch AFC West with FG doink from Wright

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Fallout: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets
Fantasy Fallout: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets
Juan Soto
Report: Juan Soto, Mets agree to record 15-year, $765 million contract
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract

nbc_psnff_lackcanalysis_241208.jpg
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
nbc_snf_lackclites_241208.jpg
Highlights: KC holds off LAC with walk-off FG
nbc_snf_gamewinfg_241208.jpg
Chiefs clinch AFC West with FG doink from Wright

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles must 'keep moving' after close call vs. CAR

December 8, 2024 10:39 PM
The FNIA crew react to the Eagles' narrow win over the Carolina Panthers, in which Philadelphia found a way to get it done despite not playing its best while Bryce Young continued his upward trajectory.
nbc_psnff_lackcanalysis_241208.jpg
4:01
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
nbc_fnia_speedround_241208.jpg
6:05
Speed round: Xmas gifts for Falcons, 49ers, more
nbc_fnia_vikingsfalcons_241208.jpg
5:22
Darnold, Vikings roll vs. struggling Falcons
rams_thumb.jpg
4:17
Rams ‘control their destiny’ after defeating Bills
nflc_west_thumb_real.jpg
1:15
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
nfc_south_thumb.jpg
1:14
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_241208.jpg
0:34
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles
bill.jpg
0:58
Belichick ‘very surprised’ by lack of NFL interest
nbc_fnia_kornackichiefsv2_241208.jpg
1:14
Kornacki breaks down stats behind Chiefs’ record
nbc_fnia_mindarnoldft_241208.jpg
3:35
Darnold FaceTimes after career day vs. Cousins
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpicture_241203.jpg
8:13
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
nbc_fnia_wk14matchups_241203.jpg
5:05
Chargers vs. Chiefs headlines NFL Week 14 slate
