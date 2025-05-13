 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players
New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians
Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day injured list with left ankle fracture

Top Clips

nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Championship 2025: Odds and favorites, including McIlroy, Scheffler and LIV players
New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians
Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day injured list with left ankle fracture

Top Clips

nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Anderson: Texans D-line a group of 'alpha dogs'

May 13, 2025 02:14 PM
Will Anderson Jr. joins the FNIA podcast to discuss how his confidence has helped him mold into a leader entering Year 3, the culture DeMeco Ryans is building in Houston, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_fnia_fillintheblank_250513.jpg
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
06:47
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
04:49
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
06:20
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter
nbc_pft_travishunter_250513.jpg
04:15
How Jags are splitting Hunter’s workload so far
nbc_pft_masongraham_250513.jpg
02:30
Graham vomited during day two of rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_dealconfidence_250513.jpg
06:46
Scale of 1-10: Doing deals before training camp
nbc_pft_week10mnf_250513.jpg
04:11
Eagles-Packers to square off on MNF in Week 10
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250513.jpg
15:13
CIN has ‘nothing to stand on’ in Hendrickson issue
nbc_pft_fewestprimetimegames_250513.jpg
01:58
How bad teams benefit from consistent scheduling
nbc_pft_2025schedule_250513.jpg
17:51
Kickoff, Christmas night among 2025 games revealed
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250512.jpg
01:21
Carr’s retirement opens the door for Shough
nbc_csu_brownsqbroom_250512.jpg
11:30
Evaluating Sanders’ motivation amid QB competition
nbc_csu_saintsqbroom_250512.jpg
10:07
Saints don’t have ‘proven commodity’ in QB room
brian.jpg
10:20
Cowboys to start ‘new era’ against Eagles
nbc_csu_derekcarr_250512.jpg
08:27
Carr’s NFL career arc ‘rare’ for a starting QB
nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
03:37
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
03:09
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
02:45
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers
nbc_pft_omarkhan_250512.jpg
03:39
Khan wanted ‘fresh start’ for Pickens, Steelers
nbc_pft_jaxsondartgiants_250512.jpg
04:02
Dart ready to earn opportunity to start
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250512.jpg
12:27
Sanders: My job is to ‘prove myself right’
nbc_pft_cowboyseagles_250512.jpg
13:13
Eagles will kick off 2025 season vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_derekcarrretires_250512.jpg
07:59
Analyzing factors of Carr’s retirement from NFL
nbc_pft_derekcarrcareer_250512.jpg
11:37
Reflecting on Carr’s ‘fascinating’ NFL career
nbc_pft_derekcarrshoulder_250512.jpg
03:31
Why timeline of Carr’s shoulder injury is odd
nbc_pft_saintsqbcompetition_250512.jpg
12:46
How Saints are approaching QB competition
nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
09:13
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_reed_250513.jpg
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250513.jpg
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_burger_250513.jpg
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_250513.jpg
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
for_mpx.jpg
16:38
Flagg immediately alters Mavericks’ timeline
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250513.jpg
16:57
Russo: Mavs winning lottery ‘is a little crazy’
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250513.jpg
06:41
Will Potter be able to turn West Ham around?
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250513.jpg
20:20
Arsenal’s first half v. Reds was ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250513.jpg
23:01
Newcastle have ‘momentum’ going into Arsenal match
mpx.jpg
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
warriorswolvesgame5.jpg
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
nbc_pl_netbusters36_250513.jpg
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_generationxgsaves_250513.jpg
10:56
Given analyzes the best saves of the PL season
nbc_golf_callaway_250513.jpg
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
nbc_pl_manutottenham_250513.jpg
02:30
Previewing ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd v. Spurs final
nbc_pl_goodisongoals_250513.jpg
04:50
Best PL goals ever scored at Goodison Park
nbc_pl_top5_250513.jpg
07:44
‘Very impressive’ Villa march towards Europe
nbc_pl_newcastlechelsea_250513.jpg
05:07
Chelsea’s ‘naivety’ may cost them Champions League
nbc_golf_lf_jtpresser_250513.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
nbc_pl_alexanderarnold_250513.jpg
05:37
Liverpool have ‘a really big problem’ with Trent
nbc_pl_forestdraw_250513.jpg
11:20
Marinakis’ confrontation with Nuno ‘a bad look’