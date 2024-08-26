Watch Now
Steelers are in 'good position' to evaluate QBs
Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and NFL analyst Bill Cowher joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Steelers quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, a potential JJ Watt return and more.
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
The FFHH crew discuss some of their favorite bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024, including picks on Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Brock Bowers, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
Matthew Berry breaks down his tight end rankings for 2024, explaining why players such as Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews and Dalton Kincaid have increased value this season.
What is Maye’s fantasy potential as a rookie?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Drake Maye's future given Jacoby Brissett's injury, Jordan Mason's fantasy potential behind Christian McCaffrey and more.
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation, analyzing how the competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields impacts fantasy managers.
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss how Diontae Johnson will provide fantasy managers with "cheap volume" and why the Carolina Panthers' offense may surprise people in 2024.
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
From Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence to Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the 2024 NFL season.
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the crumbs dropped by the Pittsburgh Steelers about Russell Wilson being the starting quarterback, who the key receiving weapons are and the depth on the defense.
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers play a round of "Better, Worse or Same" to evaluate how the 49ers look ahead of the regular season and where the WR situation stands with Brandon Aiyuk.
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Chicago Bears roster, discussing why they have the pieces in place to replicate the Houston Texans formula from 2023.
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers examine the DraftKings Sportsbook division winner odds for defending champions, discussing why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could provide the most value.
Patriots rebuild is going to ‘take a little bit’
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the New England Patriots roster, explaining why it's going to take multiple offseasons until the team is ready to compete.