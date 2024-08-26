 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
The TOUR Championship - Final Round
Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007
Gleyber Torres
Lightning in a bottle candidates for fantasy baseball stretch run

nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240826.jpg
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million
nbc_ffhh_tightends_240826.jpg
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steelers are in 'good position' to evaluate QBs

August 26, 2024
Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and NFL analyst Bill Cowher joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Steelers quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, a potential JJ Watt return and more.
nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
2:58
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
nbc_ffhh_tightends_240826.jpg
9:55
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
nbc_ffhh_presznpt3_240826.jpg
10:01
What is Maye’s fantasy potential as a rookie?
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
7:10
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
5:48
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
18:25
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
4:22
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
3:26
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
5:48
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
nbc_simms_dkdivchamps_240826.jpg
2:10
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
nbc_simms_patriots_240826.jpg
7:47
Patriots rebuild is going to ‘take a little bit’
nbc_pft_daronbland_240826.jpg
2:40
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
