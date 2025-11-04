Skip navigation
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 9: Brock Bowers returns with a statement game
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
The Big 12 is in the hunt for multiple CFP berths with No. 8 BYU and No. 9 Texas Tech set to battle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Jets reportedly are trading former All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
November 4, 2025 01:10 PM
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick look at the early line for Bills vs. Dolphins and explain why they like Buffalo while also giving out some player props for Week 10.
06:51
Report: Cowboys acquire Williams in ‘monster’ move
02:29
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
05:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
47
Raiders trade WR Meyers to Jaguars for two picks
01:48
Seahawks reportedly acquire WR Shaheed from Saints
04:26
Do Cardinals have QB Murray in their future plans?
02:00
Lean under for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 10
13:25
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
13:44
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance
06:17
Pickens ‘knew what he was doing’ with penalty
07:18
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
08:27
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
05:24
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
01:51
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
03:26
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford
04:09
Cardinals lean on Harrison Jr. against Cowboys
04:49
Harrison Sr: Cardinals are ‘hard for me to watch’
09:56
Taylor hopes Brown learns from recent comments
08:26
NFL trade deadline: Buy, sell or stay the course
04:55
Luvu suspended for repeated hip-drop tackles
07:23
What acquiring Wilson means for the Cowboys
04:19
Dissecting how Cardinals beat Cowboys in Week 9
05:16
YouTube TV, Disney squabble affects MNF viewing
01:54
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
06:03
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
02:40
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF
02:35
Warren gets TDs for Steelers, Metcalf struggles
03:14
Steelers stifle Taylor, Colts’ offense with TOs
03:08
Reacting to Daniels’ and Kraft’s major injuries
05:28
ATL offense lacks flow despite London excellence
01:09
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
01:49
Unpacking Magic-Hawks Tuesday betting markets
05:59
PL RAW: Chelsea upend Spurs on derby day
02:08
Clippers present betting value vs. Thunder
09:55
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
09:58
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
04:52
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props
06:55
Turner’s return to IND headlined busy night
09:56
Can Embiid and 76ers take control of East?
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
02:00
Highlights: Heat survive Leonard, beat Clippers
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets get wire-to-wire win vs. Kings
01:58
Highlights: Shorthanded Lakers win in Portland
01:58
Highlights: Pistons hold off Grizzlies for victory
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
02:00
Highlights: Thompson leads Rockets over Mavericks
01:57
HLs: T’Wolves hand Nets seventh-straight loss
01:58
HLs: Nurkic’s putback lifts Jazz over Celtics
01:00
T’Wolves ‘handled business’ against Nets in fourth
04:22
Keys for Hawks, Clippers on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
04:22
McDaniels keeping confidence high with T’Wolves
01:59
Highlights: Towns propels Knicks over the Wizards
02:00
HLs: Giannis’s GW jumper powers Bucks to win
46
Randle after win: Knew BKN was a ‘collapsed’ team
14:58
Morant and Grizzlies need a fresh start
07:14
How will Wemby respond after poor outing vs. Suns?
06:40
Rivers: Doncic can make most teams a contender
05:54
Cavs, Bucks are East’s top contenders to beat OKC
