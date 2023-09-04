 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Analysis: Novak Djokovic isn’t surprised he keeps winning Grand Slam titles
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
Julio Urías’ locker has been removed from Dodger Stadium, and murals featuring the pitcher are gone
HORSE RACING: NOV 04 Breeders' Cup World Championships
How to watch the 2023 Woodbine Mile: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_smith_packersbears_230911.jpg
Love’s resilience shines in Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

40-For-40: King tells Manning Super Bowl tale

September 4, 2023 12:00 AM
Honoring his 40th year of covering the NFL, Peter King recalls Peyton Manning going to great lengths to perfect 128 Super Bowl LXI footballs before the Colts won their 2006-07 championship.
