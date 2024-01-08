Watch Now
40-For-40: Visiting Brady in Montana
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he recalls traveling to Montana to interview Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl LI comeback over the Atlanta Falcons.
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers a 2004 regular season game where Bill Belichick put his starters on special teams and Mike Vrabel's comment that "Every week is a tryout."
Was a power struggle behind Titans’ Vrabel firing?
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss whether the Titans fired Mike Vrabel due to an organizational power struggle, agreeing that the move doesn't make much sense and that Vrabel is now perhaps the top coach available.
Which teams will conquer Super Wild Card Weekend?
Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend, Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the Rams and Texans as upstart teams that could make a deep postseason run and make their picks for the biggest games of the weekend.
How dangerous are the Browns with Flacco?
Cleveland has an elite defense with an experienced quarterback, and if the Browns can get healthy and Joe Flacco doesn't turn the ball over, they could be a threat to win multiple games on the road in the playoffs.
King feels that Bears should bypass QB in draft
Peter King knows that Justin Fields is flawed, but believes the Bears should avoid drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, trade down to stockpile picks, and still potentially get to select Marvin Harrison Jr.
DET was trying to be deceptive before 2-point try
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the two-point try fiasco at the end of Lions-Cowboys in Dallas, agreeing that blame should land largely on referee Brad Allen and his crew, who are all under intense scrutiny.
40-For-40: 2000 Rams and The Greatest Show on Turf
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he recalls the 2000 St. Louis Rams and "The Greatest Show on Turf" scoring 57 points against the San Diego Chargers and a conversation with Rodney Harrison.
Flacco: Trying to make the most of CLE opportunity
Joe Flacco tells Peter King about his journey to the Browns and the team effort that's gotten Cleveland to the playoffs. They also discuss his family and the weirdness of competing against his former Baltimore Ravens.
Watt: Heyward is like ‘my professional brother’
Peter King chats with Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt about his relationship with teammate Cam Heyward, sharing how he sets the example on and off the field through leadership and community service.
Lions ride dynamic offense to division title
Peter King believes the main reason for Detroit's first division title since 1993 is a direct result of their offensive versatility, as Myles Simmons calls the Lions' blueprint a masterclass in how to turn a team around.
Reid still taking chance on Toney’s talent
Peter King and Myles Simmons explain why a lack of trustworthy receivers in Kansas City makes it difficult for the Chiefs to bench Kadarius Toney despite his repeated mistakes.