MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Surfing - Olympics: Day 4
Italo Ferreira, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, set to miss 2024 Paris Games
Dania Vizzi.jpg
‘Shooterina’ Dania Vizzi adds to U.S. skeet success with another world medal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalanalysis_230818.jpg
Will Arsenal bench Ramsdale for Raya?
nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_230818.jpg
Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?
nbc_ffhh_mariota_230818.jpg
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Purdy opens up about turbulent injury recovery

August 18, 2023 11:03 AM
Brock Purdy joins Peter King to walk through the moment his elbow got injured, describe the emotional rollercoaster recovering and credit his faith for staying grounded during immense pressure last season.
Up Next
nbc_pk_mccaffrey_230818.jpg
9:40
McCaffrey, 49ers not dwelling on last season
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kevinwarrenint_230815.jpg
22:33
Warren discusses NFL return and state of CFB
Now Playing
nbc_pk_interview_230814.jpg
25:14
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
Now Playing
nbc_pk_traviskelceint_230811.jpeg
3:08
Kelce embracing KC’s target in loaded AFC
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingsilearned_230811.jpg
2:45
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Now Playing
PK_-_RICE_-_MPX.jpg
0:53
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_richardsonintv_230810.jpg
12:40
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_pk_mooremooneyintv_230810.jpg
4:16
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp ‘electric’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bearsnewkid_230810_1920x1080.jpg
1:02
Moore already turning heads in Bears training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bears3things_230810.jpg
2:50
King’s key takeaways from Bears’ training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_packers3things_230808.jpg
2:51
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
Now Playing
nbc_pk_packersnewkid_230808.jpg
1:21
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Now Playing