Bowe battles Leerdam in thrilling 1000m finish

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
JuJu Watkins talks choosing USC, LeBron commercial, family and more in documentary debut
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Laughery dives for 8-yard TD at the pylon
Kaliakmanis scores second rushing TD vs. Illinois
Can Guardiola fix Man City’s ‘lack of hunger?’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
JuJu Watkins talks choosing USC, LeBron commercial, family and more in documentary debut
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Laughery dives for 8-yard TD at the pylon
Kaliakmanis scores second rushing TD vs. Illinois
Can Guardiola fix Man City’s ‘lack of hunger?’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bowe battles Leerdam in thrilling 1000m finish
November 23, 2024 01:52 PM
Brittany Bowe claimed bronze in the women’s 1000m at the ISU World Cup, finishing just behind Jutta Leerdam in a close duel for silver.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue