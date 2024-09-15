Watch Now
Arsenal's set-piece wizardry stifles Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arsenal's impressive win over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Up Next
Gabriel heads Arsenal in front of Tottenham
Gabriel heads Arsenal in front of Tottenham
The Gunners silence Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Gabriel Magalhaes rises up and powers his header from a corner kick into the back of the net to make it 1-0 against Spurs.
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’
Postecoglou 'thinking about the bigger picture'
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, then discusses Spurs future under Ange Postecoglou.
Boehly, Clearlake have ‘fractured’ relationship
Boehly, Clearlake have 'fractured' relationship
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the reports of unrest in Chelsea's executive board room between co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
Man City hearing for alleged 115 breaches to begin
Man City hearing for alleged 115 breaches to begin
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest news regarding Manchester City's hearing, set for Monday, on the club's alleged 115 financial breaches and what the potential timeline for a punishment would like.
PL Update: NF stun LIV; CHE edge out BOU
PL Update: NF stun LIV; CHE edge out BOU
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on an action-packed Saturday slate in the Premier League, including Nottingham Forest's upset over Liverpool, Chelsea outlasting Bournemouth, and more.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
Chelsea and Bournemouth seemed destined for a draw until some super-sub magic from Jaden Sancho and Christopher Nkunku proved to be the difference for the Blues in Matchweek 4.
Chelsea’s identity growing under Maresca
Chelsea's identity growing under Maresca
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Enzo Maresca's performance as Chelsea's new manager following the Blues' win against Bournemouth.
Maresca grades Sancho’s Chelsea debut
Maresca grades Sancho's Chelsea debut
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca shares his evaluation of Chelsea's performance in a narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth in Matchweek 4.
Sancho, Nkunku react to win over Bournemouth
Sancho, Nkunku react to win over Bournemouth
Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku reflect on their super-subs performances after both players came off the bench to guide Chelsea past Bournemouth in Matchweek 4.
Sancho provides Chelsea spark in win v. Cherries
Sancho provides Chelsea spark in win v. Cherries
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Sancho finds Nkunku to give Chelsea lead
Sancho finds Nkunku to give Chelsea lead
Chelsea finally break the deadlock against Bournemouth as Jadon Sancho locates Christopher Nkunku inside the box, where Nkunku then makes some space for himself before tucking away the Blues' opener.