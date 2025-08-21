 Skip navigation
Top News

jeantylovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Betfred British Masters 2025 hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Day One - The Belfry
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" From HBO
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’

Watch Now

Report: Eze set to join Arsenal in blow to Spurs

August 21, 2025 11:30 AM
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards break down the news of Arsenal reportedly agreeing to a deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, analyzing the ripple effect of the move.

nbc_pst_isakderby_250821.jpg
11:04
Expect intense atmosphere during ‘Isak Derby’
hugo_mpx.jpg
02:13
Ekitike, Wood lead PL top goalscorer value bets
nbc_pst_fulmu_250821.jpg
11:32
Man United need to ‘build confidence’ v. Fulham
nbc_pl_evertonundertheskin_250820.jpg
12:11
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
nbc_pl_leedseverton_250818.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
01:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
01:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
03:16
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road
nbc_pl_ampaduinterview_250818.jpg
03:25
Ampadu reflects on Leeds’ first win back in PL
nbc_pl_handballeverton_250818.jpg
01:36
Analyzing VAR ruling on Everton handball call
nbc_pl_mw1allgoals_250818.jpg
11:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_leedspenalty_250818.jpg
01:30
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United

nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
16:57
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
nbc_ffhh_dk_metcalf_250821.jpg
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepcs1_250821.jpg
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
nbc_ffhh_rb_cook_250821.jpg
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250821.jpg
02:06
Can Fins’ Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_lovehatehunter_250821.jpg
06:59
Why Jaguars’ Hunter’s fantasy ADP is ‘too low’
nbc_ffhh_rb_irving_250821.jpg
09:31
Irving a ‘true workhorse RB’ in elite Bucs offense
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs1_250821.jpg
07:34
Jeanty will get ‘massive workload’ with Raiders
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
06:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_roto_chiefsfutures_250821.jpg
02:26
Wait to bet Chiefs’ Super Bowl, AFC title futures
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
10:39
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
04:23
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
04:53
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
08:23
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250821.jpg
06:49
Commanders aren’t ‘same offense’ without McLaurin
nbc_pft_nfc_south_predictions_250821.jpg
09:51
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC South
nbc_pft_kaleb_mcgary_mri_250821.jpg
05:22
What McGary’s injury could mean for Falcons
nbc_pft_saintsqbcomp_250821.jpg
04:31
Moore believes QB competition is ‘really close’