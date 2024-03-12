 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix
Aaron Judge
Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day after MRI of abdomen
Darryl Strawberry
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_fastorytime_240312.jpg
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Every touch: Ice-cold Palmer dazzles v. Newcastle

March 12, 2024 10:05 AM
Cole Palmer continues to shine in a starring role at Chelsea as he registered a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240311.jpg
3:43
Examining Liverpool’s press v. Manchester City
nbc_pl_pochintv_240311.jpg
3:41
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘need to keep pushing’
nbc_pl_update_240311.jpg
4:16
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
nbc_pl_mw28allgoals_240311.jpg
15:09
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_cucuintv_240311.jpg
2:26
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
nbc_pl_howeintv_240311.jpg
1:25
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chenewpostgame_240311.jpg
2:02
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies
nbc_pl_chenew_240311.jpg
10:54
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240311.jpg
0:55
Murphy’s rocket gives Newcastle hope v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240311.jpg
1:35
Mudryk dances past Newcastle to make it 3-1
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240311.jpg
1:00
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240311.jpg
1:10
Isak nets Newcastle’s equalizer against Chelsea
