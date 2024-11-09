Watch Now
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 11
Matt O'Riley's game-winner sealed things as Brighton came from behind to knock off a sliding Manchester City squad in Matchweek 11.
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
Anfield erupts as Darwin Nunez breaks away and lifts the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a 1-0 advantage over Aston Villa.
Guardiola: Man City’s ways must ‘change’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to his team's performance in a 2-1 loss to Brighton, which marked the first time Guardiola has ever lost four consecutive matches in his managerial career.
What’s next for Man City amid losing streak?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard break down Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Brighton in Matchweek 11, discussing what's going wrong for Pep Guardiola's squad after a second-half collapse.
O’Riley reflects on huge victory over Man City
Matt O'Riley discusses the emotions behind Brighton's comeback victory against Manchester City and his epic game-winner in Matchweek 11.
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
Matt O'Riley sends American Express Stadium into a frenzy as he puts Brighton ahead of Manchester City in a crucial Premier League matchup.
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
Joao Pedro comes up with the loose ball and finishes to bring Brighton level with Manchester City at American Express Stadium.
Haaland breaks free and scores Man City’s opener
Erling Haaland works hard for Man City's first goal of the day v. Brighton, taking the through ball and finishing in the first half of the match.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Southampton Matchweek 11
Wolves picked up their first win of the Premier League season by knocking off Southampton at Molineux Stadium in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 11
Brentford outlasted Bournemouth in a thrilling matchup with the help of two goals from Yoane Wissa in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 11
Harry Wilson scored another goal off the bench as Fulham powered past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
Despite some thrilling moments, Everton and West Ham battled to a scoreless draw at London Stadium in Matchweek 11.