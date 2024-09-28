 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 US Open - Day 6
WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
International captain Mike Weir makes bold play with foursomes teams Saturday at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigten_2ndblockedkickpurvneb_240928.jpg
Purdue blocks a second Nebraska FG at the half
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240928.jpg
Konate scores first PL goal with header v. Wolves
nbc_cfb_bigten_blockedkicknebvpur_240928.jpg
Purdue blocks Hohl’s FG to keep game scoreless

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 6

September 28, 2024 12:25 PM
Relive the electric clash between Chelsea and Brighton, where Cole Palmer made history with a four-goal afternoon at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 6.
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240928.jpg
1:44
Konate scores first PL goal with header v. Wolves
nbc_pl_arsvleihl_240928.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
nbc_pl_arsgoalhavertz_240928.jpg
0:50
Arsenal’s Havertz adds late goal v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoaljustin2nd_240928.jpg
0:55
Ndidi’s own goal leads Arsenal past Leicester City
nbc_pl_evevcp_240928.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 6
nbc_pl_brewhu_240928.jpg
9:06
Extended HLs: Brentford v. West Ham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_leigoaljustin_240928.jpg
0:47
Justin heads Leicester City’s first v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_jimenezgoal_240928.jpg
1:41
Jimenez’s penalty lifts Fulham ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_whugoal1_240928.jpg
1:30
West Ham’s Soucek nets equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal2eve_240928.jpg
1:08
McNeil’s brace pushes Everton past Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcneilgoaleve_240928.jpg
1:06
McNeil’s belter brings Everton level v. Palace
nbc_pl_arstrossardgoal_240928.jpg
0:56
Trossard doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Leicester City
