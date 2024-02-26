Watch Now
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 26
Relive West Ham's six-goal thriller against Brentford, where Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick proved to be the difference for the Hammers against the Bees at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Bowen ‘absolutely magnificent’ against Brentford
Danny Higginbotham hits the tactics board to show how Jarrod Bowen was able to have so much success playing as a striker for West Ham against Brentford.
PL Update: Bowen helps West Ham hammer Brentford
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze West Ham United's 4-2 victory over Brentford at London Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 26.
Frank: Brentford ‘played badly’ v. West Ham
Brentford manager Thomas Frank explains what went wrong for the Bees in a 4-2 defeat to West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Bowen: West Ham ‘made a really good step’ v. Bees
Jarrod Bowen joins Ahmed Fareed and the chaps to share his thoughts on his hat-trick performance for West Ham in a 4-2 win over Brentford at London Stadium.
Bowen’s hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford
Relive Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 26 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
West Ham ‘back to winning ways’ after win v. Bees
West Ham United manager David Moyes reflects on his side's 4-2 win against Brentford at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Wissa gives Brentford hope late against West Ham
Brentford won't go down without a fight as Yoane Wissa curls his shot into the bottom corner of the net to reduce the Bees' deficit to two goals against West Ham at London Stadium.
Emerson’s wonder strike puts West Ham 4-1 in front
Emerson unleashes a vicious strike from distance to give West Ham a commanding 4-1 lead over Brentford in the second half at London Stadium.
Bowen completes hat-trick for against Brentford
Jarrod Bowen bags his third goal of the match as he lifts West Ham 3-1 ahead of Brentford in the second half at London Stadium.
Maupay pulls one back for Brentford v. West Ham
Brentford immediately gets back into the match thanks to Neal Maupay's spectacular effort to reduce the Bees' deficit to 2-1 against West Ham at London Stadium.