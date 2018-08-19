 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Preston Zinter Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 25 Preston Zinter, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, subtle recruiting win
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Chicago
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Five
Jake Wightman, world 1500m champion, to miss title defense

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Preston Zinter Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 25 Preston Zinter, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, subtle recruiting win
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Chicago
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Five
Jake Wightman, world 1500m champion, to miss title defense

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Watford FC 3, Burnley FC 1

August 19, 2018 04:56 PM
Watford got goals from Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes as they topped Burnley 3-1.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
2:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
4:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
3:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
5:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
4:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestskills_230602.jpg
2:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everysalahgoal_230602.jpg
4:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykdbassist_230602.jpg
4:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_230602.jpg
4:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20savesofseason_230602.jpg
4:03
Top 20 Premier League saves of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgtots_230601.jpg
16:26
Data-driven PL 2022-23 Team of the Season
Now Playing